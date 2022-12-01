PDP to deliver Nasarawa State for Atiku, Umbugadu in 2023

Advertisement



Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nasarawa State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed it will deliver the state to Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the party.

Leaders of the party in the state stated this on Thursday at Awe Local Government Area (LGA), during the continuation of 2023 campaign tour to Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The PDP leaders also said David Umbugadu, the party’s Gubernatorial candidate, would win election in the state landslide.

Mr Labaran Maku, Director General (DG) of the campaign in the state, said the people prefer PDP to APC because of the hardship and insecurity they have suffered under the present government of APC.

Maku, a former Minister of Information, urged the people to vote for all flag bearers of the party from presidential candidate to House of Assembly.

He said voting PDP candidates from the state would ensure the restoration of peace, employment for youths, security, massive construction of rural and urban roads, among others.

“We cannot just vote for our Governorship candidate without voting for House of Assembly candidates because it will not be easy for the governor to implement his policies.

Maku added that the people knew the price of bag of rice, cement, bread, fuel and other items during PDP’s reign and now the post-PDP era.

Also, Sen. Suleiman Adokwe, said PDP contracted Lafia/Awe road with the intention to extend it to Tunga community and link it up with Benue State, but the road could not continue since PDP left government.

Adokwe assured the people of Awe LGA that PDP would continue the project to Tunga and connect it to Benue State if it returns to power in 2023.

Also, Walid Jibril, Chairman, Campaign Council and former Board of Trustee Chairman of PDP, slammed the APC for the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

In his remarks, Mr Francis Orogu, Chairman of PDP in the state, assured that if elected to power, the PDP administration within two years, would construct the Awe road to Tunga. Orogu said PDP presented the best and more experienced team from Presidential to House of Assembly candidates. The PDP Chairman said Atiku has never lost election in Nasarawa State and would still win the 2023 election. He, therefore, appealed to the people to massively vote for PDP candidates at the 2023 general elections to enable them restore the lost glory of the country’s economy.

Also speaking, Umbugadu, the gubernatorial candidate, assured that if elected, he would work hard to open and connect the area to other parts of the state.

Ombugadu promised to give priority to security, employment generation, and massive infrastructural development to put the state at per with other states.