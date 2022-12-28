Muhammad Garba Empowers 200 Women, Secures Employment For 11 Youths In Kano, Provides Accommodation For Indigent Varsity Students

Advertisement



The spokesman of Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, Malam

Muhammad Garba has empowered 200 women in the state.

He also secured employment for no fewer than 11 youths billed to be enlisted into the police, Civil Defence, and Immigration services.

Malam Garba who is Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, also rented block of flats for indigent students from Yakasai Ward.

The beneficiaries are studying at Kano University of Science Technology (KUST).

This he did to ease the stress of their academic activities .

During a colourful ceremony held on Wednesday and was attended by chieftains of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Malam Garba stated that the gesture was designed to boost the capital base of the women.

The 200 women who are mostly small scale entrepreneurs were carefully selected from within Kano metropolis.

Malam Garba who was two-time President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) , said the token was in fulfilment of the promise he had made.

He further assured of his readiness to sustain and spread the gesture to several others, adding that philanthropy runs in his blood.

He, therefore, enjoined the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds to enable them spread wealth in the society.

In his speech earlier, the Chief Host, and chairman, Kano Municipal Council, Comrade Faizu Alfindiki said the APC administration in the state under the leadership of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was ready to turnaround the face of human capital development in the state.

Faizu Alfindiki who also doubled as the Youth leader, Gawuna/Garo campaign Council added that, “we’ve done again to further demonstrate our readiness to do more.”

He also charged the electorate to vote all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections for continued dispensation of democratic dividends.