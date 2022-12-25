Gov Bala Mohammed Celebrates Christmas With Christians, Calls For Unity, Prayer

Advertisement



Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has reiterated his administration’s commitment to doing for the citizenry, adding that he will continue to work assiduously to ensure the progress and development of the state by improving the living conditions.

He made this known when he received in audience, the leadership and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) today on Christmas homage at the Government House, Bauchi where he appreciated the citizens of the state for their love and support to him.

While congratulating the Christians on the occasion, Mohammed urged them to use the period to strengthen the existing cordial relationship and establish new ones by exchanging visits among themselves and adherents of other faith.

According to him, the annual celebration of Christmas is in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ who paid the supreme price in order to save the lives of his disciples and followers.

He emphasized on the need for mutual respect and peaceful co-existence among citizenry by living with one another harmoniously irrespective of religious and cultural differences.

Mohammed appreciated Christian community in the state for their love, solidarity and cooperation to his administration, saying his administration will remain focused in ensuring justice to all citizens of the state.

Also speaking, the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed felicitated with the Christian particularly women on the celebration of Christmas and urged them to use the occasion for sober reflection.

Earlier, the State CAN Chairman, Reverend Abraham Damina expressed gratitude to Governor Bala for his outstanding support to Christian community in the state including the Christmas gifts and pledged to reciprocate the gesture by supporting his administration to succeed.