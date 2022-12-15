Breaking News: APC Suspends Former Governor Of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar

Advertisement



Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the All Progressive Congress [APC] in Bauchi State has announced the suspension of the former Governor of Bauchi State, Barrister Mohammed Abubakar [SAN].

The announcement was made by the leadership of the party in Bauchi State on the evening of December 14, 2022.

The reasons for his suspension were stated as “Anti-party” activities.

Meanwhile the APC in Bauchi State has undergone numerous troubles that threatens to further divide and weaken the party. The leadership of the party has been engaged in internal wrangle over the direction of the party and the gubernatorial election.

Stay tuned for the complete report.