Orji Kalu congratulates Onuoha, CCN President

Advertisement



The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated Most Rev. David Onuoha, the new National President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN).

Kalu, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, described the election of the Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Diocese as a welcome development.

Acknowledging his contributions to the spread of Christianity across Nigeria, Kalu said that Onuoha had over the years sustained his service to God and humanity.

While urging the cleric to sustain his outstanding humanitarian gestures, Kalu said that the role of religious leaders in nation building could not be underrated.

“The cleric has consistently contributed to nation building in various capacities.

“I urge him to sustain his good works. His tenure will, no doubt, bring about greater accomplishments for the CCN”.