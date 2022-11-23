Assassination attempt On Peter Obi Averted In Ibadan

Advertisement



The fear that the 2023 presidential campaign may result to “Obituary” rather than a celebratory “Obidient” presidential campaign may have come to fruition at the campaign stop at Ibadan in Oyo State, South West Nigeria.

According to available information – which appear sketchy – a man dressed in black suit and a red tie resembling an undercover security personnel was arrested at the campaign rally of the Labor party presidential candidate. He was reported to be standing suspiciously at the entrance way to the campaign grounds armed with a “dagger”.

He stood suspiciously along the pathway where the Labor party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi is expected to pass.

The man has been handed over to the authorities.

