Fed. Lawmaker, Akande-Sadipe Empowers Constituents with Grants, Business Start-Up Funds

“…so far, Akande-Sadipe Has Empowered over 6,000 constituents” – Community Leader

The lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has empowered her constituents with cash-grants.

The Lawmaker distributed the grants and financial support to members of her constituency at Podo, Oluyole Local Government, Ibadan on Saturday, October, 22, 2022.

The Oluyole Lawmaker also witnessed the graduation ceremony of beneficiaries of three other entrepreneurship programs which commenced earlier in the week.

Akande-Sadipe earlier in the week, partnered with National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on entrepreneurship skills training programmes for women and youths in three different Agricultural entrepreneurship areas.

She said the skills acquired include Post Harvest Losses/Reductions of Staple Crops; Development of Seedlings for Ginger/Tumeric, Potatoes/Sweet Potatoes and Cocoyam/Yam, and Fingerlings Production and Hatchery Management.

The legislator, during the distribution of financial support to the trainees, said beneficiaries cut across all communities and ethnic groups living in Oluyole LGA.

She said: “We empowered a set of beneficiaries and concluded the training and empowerment of some other people in my constituency today. The empowerment programme commenced earlier this week, I pray the participants will benefit and improve their socio economic circumstances with this opportunity.”

“This is not our first empowerment programme in Oluyole. We have empowered so many people, through assistance from different agencies of Government”, she said.

“After the completion of the three programmes we empowered the participants with business startup and expansion funds to start or expand their businesses in the competency areas”, she said.

The Zonal Director, South-west office of Nigeria Directorate of Employment, Mr. Ayodele Lasisi commended Rep. Tolu Akande-Sadipe for her unrelenting assistance to her constituency.

The Zonal Director, who monitored the exercise, described it as the best way to reduce unemployment and be self-reliant.

“We must commend Rep. Tolu Akande-Sadipe for partnering with the NDE. Her zeal, including her checks and balances to ensure that the grants get directly to the actual beneficiaries is also commendable”, he said.

He therefore called on other lawmakers to emulate the Federal Lawmaker, Akande-Sadipe.

Also speaking, a former Caretaker Chairman, Oluyole Local Government, Hon. James Adeleke, said Akande-Sadipe has touched every community in Oluyole with her good representation.

He applauded her for practicing politics of development in Oluyole, with her numerous empowerment and infrastructure contributions.

A Community leader, Mr. Dauda Adebisi who enumerated the Oluyole Federal Representative’s achievements, said that he knows at least 6,150 beneficiaries who have benefitted from her empowerment programmes.

He added that the lawmaker has built 13 schools, including an ongoing construction of a primary school in Ajogbelede.

Appreciating Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Mr. Dauda hinted that within 30 months, the Lawmaker has also facilitated installation of 23 transformers.

He appealed to residents of Oluyole to vote for the Representative in 2023, adding that she has also provided over 21 boreholes in Oluyole.

One of the beneficiaries, Mercy Uzor, a non-indigene, who resides in Oluyole, commended Akande-Sadipe for her magnanimity in affecting the lives of all residents of the constituency.

“I did not expect that I would benefit from this empowerment programme, considering my South Eastern Nigeria indigenship, but today, this woman has breathed a new life in me. Thank you, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe for remembering me”, she said.

Other beneficiaries appreciated Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, admitting her impactful representation in Oluyole Federal Constituency.