Al’amin Congratulates Professor Bogoro OON national honour

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A one time Bauchi State gubernatorial aspirant under the flatform of the All Progressives Congress APC Alhaji Sani Al’ameen Muhammed has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the conferment of prestigious national honour of

Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), on the immediate past Executive Secretary Tertiary Education Trust Fund Tetfund Professor Suleiman Bogoro.

Al’ameen stated .this in a statement he personally signed distributed to reporters on Bauchi congratulating the University Don over the honour.

He said that National honours are the highest honours presidents of most countries confer on citizens who make exceptional contributions in service to their country and restated that Professor Bogoro deserved the Honour because of the selfless services he rendered to the country.

Al’ameen said that the successes and achievements recorded by Professor Bogoro are unprecedented which made him to perceived that such rare and exceptional personalities need not to be replaced so sudden.

He said it was unarguable discussion that TETFUND has been revived, reactivated and made very functional under Professor Bogoro who has brought a new lease of life to tartiarry institutions across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“His ingenuity and high records of academia, he has injected and brought new ideas and innovations that are of international Standard Which has so far increase the nation tartiarry institutions to compete with their counterparts around the world”, the letter further explained.

“Professor Bogoro established the titan of renowned academics under the leadership of Professor Gadzama which formed part of the reasons behind the world class infrastructural development in the nation’s tartiarry institutions apart from producing a number of academics reforms to meet with the current world Challenges.”

He said professor Bogoro’s interventions in the area of Educational Research has given an opportunity to all and sundry to spring up to the peak of academic without regards to the status and background of the researchers.

“He has renewed and simplified methods of research development making an easy ride and easy accessible with emphasis on merits and performance”, he added.

Al’ameen said that Professor Bogoro through TETFUND sponsored many results oriented and highly practical research by investing in the of training and retraining Academic Staff in Universities and other tartiarry institutions of higher learning in Nigeria.

He said both local and foreign training got the necessary attention under Bogoro’s watch because of their importance in reviving dwindling Education Sector.

“It is important to note that, almost if not all the current infrastructures the Nigerian Universities and other tartiarry institutions can burst up are few among to many to mention of Professor Bogoro legacies as an Executive Secretary of TETFUND. These Infrastructural development ranges from Road networks,halls of high capacity and magnitude, construction and furnishing of new faculties, Departments ,Offices and laboratories to support local Research and innovations, libraries and many more”,

Al’ameen thanked the President for his wisdom to give the honour to whom the honour is due,