Advertisement

–

The Public Education Sector of Nigeria is currently in a critical

state, staff unions of federal universities have been on an unending

industrial action for the last five months. Federal Institutions are

dilapidated as they are poorly funded and the approved funds are

rarely used for the approved task. If elected on the 25th of February,

2023. The Obi-Datti Lead Administration will have to face the uphill

task of rebuilding the sector from the foundation.

During his tenure as Governor, Peter Obi revitalized the education

system of Anambra using strategic partnerships with the United Nations

Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations International Children’s

Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the World Bank, the Department for

International Development (DFID) of the United Kingdom and the

European Union. The State was the first to procure and distribute more

than 30,000 computers to secondary schools, including 22,500 from

Hewlett-Packard. The Managing Director for Personal Systems Group,

Hewlett-Packard Inc., described the deployment as the biggest of such

projects in the Middle East and Africa. The Anambra State Government

provided Microsoft Academies to more than 500 secondary schools, which

the Head of Microsoft in Nigeria described as the biggest such

deployment in Africa so far. The State provided Internet access to

more than 500 secondary schools, which were characterized by the

Director of Galaxy Backbone as ”incomparable to any in the country”.

More than 700 buses were provided to secondary schools in the State by

the Government. Boreholes were provided in schools all over the State

and lastly, Numerous classrooms were built in all the 177 communities

of the State. This led Obi to receive awards from the United Nations

Development Programme (UNDP), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and

other prestigious organizations.

Here is a short list of the qualified members of the Nigeria Academia

for the post of Minister for Education:

A. Emeritus Professor Umaru Shehu (North)

A must-know name in the Northern Region of Nigeria is Professor Umaru

Shehu, a distinguished physician, academic, and administrator, who is

the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Human

Virology, Nigeria (IHVN).

Professor Shehu, who was educated at the University of Ibadan and

Liverpool, is a distinguished fellow of the National Postgraduate

Medical College. He was a Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the Ahmadu

Bello University, Zaria from 1977-1978. From 1978-1980, he was the

Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; and Chairman of

the Board of Management of the University College Hospital (UCH),

Ibadan 1991-1994. He was also Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing

Council of Bayero University, Kano, and the University of Lagos

between 1993 and 1999. He has also chaired the Boards of the National

Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and STOPAIDS.

A one-time President of the Academy of Science and consultant to the

World Health Organization, Professor Shehu holds the prestigious

national award of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR). A

world-renowned scholar with many publications to his credit and

membership in international and local professional bodies, Professor

Shehu is a Professor Emeritus of Community Medicine, at the University

of Maiduguri, Nigeria.

B. Professor Kayode Adebowale (West)

A popular name in the Western Academia of the country is Kayode

Oyebode Adebowale, a Nigerian professor and scientist and the 13th

Vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan. In October of 2021, he

became the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, having

formerly served as the deputy vice-chancellor (administration) of the

University of Ibadan, and as the dean of the faculty of science in the

same institution.

Prof Kayode Adebowale was born on the 11th of January, 1962 and he is

a native of the Gateway state, Ogun in Western Nigeria. He had his

primary education at St. Marks Primary School, Oke-Ijaga, Ijebu Igbo

between 1967 and 1972 while his secondary was at Ayedaade Grammar

School, Ikire between 1973 and 1978. He bagged his B.Sc in Chemistry

in 1984 from the University of Ibadan at the age of 22. He received

his Master’s Degree and Ph.D. from the same university in 1986 and

1991 respectively. He began his academic career as a Graduate

Assistant at the University of Ibadan and became a professor of

Industrial Chemistry in 2006.

He was once a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology. He has

a record number of 137 published and peer-reviewed scientific papers,

14 conference papers, and 3 technical reports. He was formerly the

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), at the University of Ibadan.

C. Professor Aniebiet Inyang Ntui (South)

A name strongly involved in the Nigerian Academia is that of Professor

(Dr.) Aniebiet Inyang Ntui, an International Author in the field of

Library and Information Science and the Current University Librarian

of the University of Calabar.

Dr. Ntui holds a B.Sc.(Ed), Dip(Computer Techniques), M.Ed., MLS, and

a Ph.D. in Library and Information Science. She has over twenty (20)

years of experience in the library and classroom of the University of

Calabar, Nigeria. Professor Aniebiet is an Associate of the European

Union Research Initiative – Europeana, the University of the West of

Scotland’s Center for African Research on Enterprise and Economic

Development, and the University of Glasgow’s UK-COP 26 Universities

Climate Network. She is also a Fellow of various International Library

Associations and Institutions. She has served as a Consultant of

Information Management to the United Nations Educational, Scientific

and Cultural Organization, United Nations Development Programme, and

the World Bank. She is a recipient of the Nigerian Library

Association, the 2020 Award of Excellence, and the 2021 Award of Honor

for her contributions to the development of librarianship in Nigeria.

She is one of the Most Read Researchers in Nigeria according to

information available on the Web of Science Site.

Who do you think will eventually become a Member of the Obi-Datti Cabinet?