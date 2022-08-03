Josiah Bags Five Months Jail term for Internet Fraud in Kaduna

Advertisement

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC today, August 2, 2022, secured the conviction of one Samuel Josiah before Justice Darius Khobo on one count charge of criminal impersonation.

The charge reads, “That you, Samuel Josiah (aka Katherine Sophia) sometime in November, 2021 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did commit an offence to wit; cheating by impersonation wherein you falsely represented yourself as Katherina Sophia ( a female citizen of the United State of America) and in such assumed identity induced unsuspecting members of the public to part with $500 USD ( Five Hundred United States Dollars) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law”.

He pleaded guilty to the charge. In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, N. Salele, urged the court to convict the defendant accordingly. Justice Khobo convicted and sentenced the defendant to 5 months imprisonment without an option of fine.

Josiah’s journey to prison began when he was arrested in a sting operation in the Gbagyi Villa axis of Kaduna, after intelligence reports linked him to a syndicate of internet fraudsters. Upon arrest, several incriminating materials were found on him.