PDP congratulates Aduda on appointment as Senate Minority Leader

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Sen. Philip Aduda (PDP- FCT) on his emergence as the Minority Leader of the Senate.

The party congratulated Aduda in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Friday.

The party said that Aduda’s emergence as Minority Leader underscored the confidence PDP, his colleagues in the Senate and indeed Nigerians at large ,had in his long-standing legislative experience, competence and capacity as a lawmaker.

it said that Aduda’s selection could not have come at a better time when Nigerians were looking up to the PDP.

“The PDP trust in Aduda’s capacity to lead our fold in the Senate.

“We charge him to use the attributes that earned him this enviable position to strengthen his commitment as a strong voice for the independence of the legislature, the democratic tenets of the Rule of Law and the pursuit of the interest and wellbeing of the people.

“The PDP urges Aduda to put in all his effort to ensure that our party’s caucus in the National Assembly remains united and focused for the task ahead.”,the party said.

The PDP said that it wished Aduda success as he leads PDP caucus in the Senate.