Group donates 30 laptops to Ekiti Assembly, plans $16m cassava factory

A U.S.-based group, Egbeyewa Organisation, has donated 30 laptop computers to Ekiti State House of Assembly, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The group also disclosed its plan to establish a $16 million cassava processing factory and other agricultural projects in the state.

Gov. Kayode Fayemi, in his remark at the presentation of the items on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, lauded the group on the donation as well as it’s plan to establish cassava processing factory in the state.

Fayemi, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Tolu Ibitola, said the initiative would further open up the state to job opportunities along the value chain system and improve its economic situation.

He also used the opportunity to seek more collaboration with Ekiti indigenes in Diaspora.

Fayemi said the donation would enhance the digitalisation process of the State House of Assembly.

“I am happy that the initiatives that you have are going to open up opportunities for our people in terms of job creation and improve the social economic environment of the people.

“I am also sure that the economic advantage of your coming into Ekiti state is immense.

“Let me use this opportunity once again to encourage other individuals who are home and abroad to copy from your kind and good move.

“We want them to remember home and find out ways to collaborate with us to ensure that we can move Ekiti forward,” he said.

Also in his remarks, Mr Taju Akingbolu, who represented the Speaker of the Assembly, expressed the gratitude of the legislative arm of government to the group.

Akingbolu assured the donor of the commitment of the Assembly to enacting laws that would continue to make the environment conducive for investment.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Community Engagement of the Egbeyewa organisation, Mr Dapo Oriola, disclosed that the proposed $16 million factory would have the capacity to engage over 10,000 people after completion.

This, he said, was in addition to the group’s 15,000 hectares farm in the state.