China ready to support Bauchi, Nigeria in the areas of Agriculture, industries…

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Cui Jian Chun has assured that China will assist Bauchi state in the area of infrastructure, security, ICT, Agriculture, Industries and investment.

Mr Cui stated this today thursday in Bauchi State, when he visited Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir. He said that China will take full advantage of the state resources to by bringing investors to harness them.

The Ambassador said that his country is ready to support Bauchi state and Nigeria in revitalizing the economy through modern technology.

Governor Bala praised the good working relationship and the support the state receives from China adding that Nigeria is benefiting from humanitarian work from China.

The governor, said his government has developed special plans to improve relations between it and the government of China in order to create a positive change that will benefit the people of the state.

He said that the investment in the state has already been improved and expanded with the intention of increasing the economy while guaranteeing the development and improvement of peace and security of lives and property of the people of Bauchi state.

Governor Bala requested the Chinese Government and business community to invest in the moribund industries of the state to create Job opportunities for citizens.

He identified areas where investors can key into, and assured that the government has put in place modalities that will improve business opportunities and ensure a business environment-friendly atmosphere.

The governor said the key economic sectors of Bauchi State such as agriculture, tourism, solid minerals, trade, industry and investment are reaped with enormous potential capable of generating wealth and job opportunities for the state.

He said the over 4.2 million hectares of arable land which the state is blessed with can support a systematic shift from subsistence Agricultural farming to mechanized large-scale commercial farming.

The governor listed other sectors which might be of interest including the Yankari Game Reserve, and Sumu Wild Life Park in the Tourism sector, while the Bauchi meat Factory, Dairy Farm and other industries need urgent attention.

Major state-owned moribund industries includes Bauchi Meat Factory, Styr Nigeria Limited, Bauchi Furnitures and Bauchi Fertiliser Blending Company.

The Ambassador visited the Emir of Bauchi abd and discuss with members of the business community in Bauchi