Bauchi Assembly crisis: law makers accuses Adviser to the Governor behind the attack, adviser denies any knowledge

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Baballe Abubakar Dambam representing Dambam/Dagauda/Jalam Constituency, has accused the adviser to the state governor, On State and National Assembly Liaison Alhaji Sani Mohammed Burra as a suspect behind their attack by hoodlums over the lawmakers’ stance to change the Speaker and other principal officers of the House.

Baballe in company of the lawmakers stated this today Monday Evening in Bauchi, when he addressed a press conference at the guest House of the lawmakers on Bauchi,

He expressed concern over the unfortunate situation, ” We suspected Sani Burra because the hoodlums attacked us 30 minutes after he left us at the guest House.

Baballe Said the hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons vandalized the guest House they smashed the glasses of windows In the guest House they smashed the windscreens of the lawmakers vehicles and injured many “

He said “Even when we are in recess we use to go to the House to carry out our normal legislatures duties, we intended to go the House in the Morning when we heard that the House of Assembly is under siege of the security agents because we are standing for the people.”

“We feel that whoever is behind this does not respect the law.We have every right as members of the state House of Assembly say what we said because we have immunity on the floor of the House; that is why we have passed a vote of no confidence on the Speaker and all Principal officers and we asked them to resign.

He said that they reported the matter to the security agencies for necessary action.

But the adviser to the governor Mohammed Sani Burra, in an interview with reporters on Monday denied the allegation that he has a hand in their attack, describing the allegation as false.

Burra said, he was at the guest Houre in the morning when he was invited by one of the lawmakers, and he went there he met all of them and he greeted all of them and left.

Burra said he wish to make it abundantly clear that he is not aware or behind the purported attack.