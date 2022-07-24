2023: Labour Party has better political structure — Plateau senatorial candidate

Advertisement

Mr Gyang Zi, Labour Party (LP) Senatorial Candidate for Plateau North, says the party has a better structure than the other dominant parties in the country.

Zi, a legal practitioner, stated this on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

The senatorial candidate said that the youths and ordinary Nigerians who want the best for the country, were the structure of the party.

According to him, popularity of the party is spreading like wild fire because of its unique structure and the quality of its presidential candidate and his running mate.

“Election is about voting, and the youths and women have the highest percentage of voters.

“And if you have the youths and women who are the majority in every polling unit to vote and defend their votes, then there is no better structure than that,” he said.

Zi said the other parties, apart from their abysmal performances over the years, have divided Nigeria along ethnic and religious lines.

He said that the other political parties had failed woefully in addressing the myriads of challenges bedeviling the country.

“They failed in tackling key challenges such as insecurity and the sorry state of the nation’s economy.

“The LP Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he has capacity to address the issues if elected.

“Nigerians, particularly the youths, are aware of his performance and credibility, and that is the reason for the massive support the party is enjoying,” he said.

The senatorial candidate said that his experience as a legal practitioner would be invaluable in delivering quality representation to his constituents.

Zi said that his chances of winning the election were bright because of the overwhelming support he and the LP were enjoying from individuals and groups.