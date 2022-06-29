46th Birthday Anniversary: Ogah embarks on Charitable services to Ebonyi indigent

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

To mark his 46th Birthday Anniversary, a Federal law maker representing Ikwo/Ezza south federal constituency, Hon Chinedu Ogah offers charitable services to Ebonyi indigent.



According to reports, the lawmaker has rolled out six days program to celebrate his 46th Birthday Anniversary in the state.

Ogah, Tuesday visited poor patients at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, AE-FUTHA, where he paid their outstanding bills.

The lawmaker appreciated the doctors, nurses and other hospital staffs for their efforts towards the patients.

“We are here today to celebrate with you, to appreciate the hospital for all the good things they are doing, on the welfare of the patients in the hospital.”

Ogah, while handing a check of Three million, five hundred and Ninety-six thousand naira being outstanding bill of 26 patients, appreciated the Chief Medical Director Dr Emeka Onwe Ogah, for a discount on the hospital bill which he (Ogah) alleged to be over Four million, he equally assured the hospital management of government intervention.

“We are here today to do our own little. And from our dear Foundation that visited the hospital, Chinedu Ogah Foundation, all the bill are hereby paid. Our dear CMD, being a member in the National Assembly, I want to assure you that I’m going to bring government intervention to this hospital.

“I want to assure you that this hospital is going to have access to internal roads, integrated Solar, so that our patients will be taken care of. The blood bank will be functional, oxygen will be functional.(he said)

In a vote of thanks, the patients and CMD wished Hon. Ogah a happy birthday celebration and appreciated Ogah for his kind gestures.

In his speech the CMD Dr Onwe said “When you celebrate your birthday remembering those that you’re better of, I think God has a special way of blessing you.

“We are happy for what you have done today. We want to thank you and urge you that you continue to help us.”(Onwe added)

The lawmaker, Ogah, in company of his huge supporters visited orphanage homes, the destitute opposite St. Theresa’s Cathedral, Nigerian Correctional Centers (Abakaliki and Afikpo), and Old People’s Home where he distributed food items, clothes and cash gifts.

Meanwhile there was free dispensing of PMS (fuel) to tricycle/ okada riders, and car owners all in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.