Written by Obinna Akukwe

I know that Nnamdi KANU will not be granted bail today .The people who burnt down Anambra State after Governor Soludo visited Nnamdi Kanu did so to frustrate any peace effort. They attacked 33 Onitsha, attacked GRA on Sunday to let Soludo know that nobody can collect teir business.

They proceeded to Idemili North Local Govt to burn down the council. Two days later they burnt down Nnewi Local Council.

Its not about Biafra, it’s a multimillion dollar business concern using Biafrans, Ojukwu and Pogrom as bait. The funds coming from US, UK, Germany, others, running into millions of dollars, is too much for one group to swallow alone. Those coming from Nigeria from oliticians, traders and artisans runs into billions annually, and one group cannot monopolize it

Once Nnamdi KANU is released, all funds will enter inside one pocket. I pity Kalunta Kalu and his siblings. They have entered ‘ One Chance. ‘ Those around him are part of the racket. Rev Obinna Akukwe will not reveal more than this.

I hope those scrambling for multi million dollar Biafra business, killing innocent people, should settle their differences so that KANU’ s bail can sail through during next sitting. Let the DOS group give the Auto-Plot group their share of Biafra cake, and all these bloodshed will stop

Rev Obinna Akukwe and his team of Veteran Igbo Activists will continue with their peace efforts to avert a Civil War in Igbolands, initiated since during the Endsars, until warmongers takes over., according to Divine Instructions

( Rev Obinna Akukwe is the Director General, Igbo Mandate Congress, Vice Chairman BOT, Igbo Think Tank ITT, igbomandate@yahoo.com)