Advertisement

In the words of Booker T. Washington: “There is no power on earth that can neutralize the influence of a high, pure, simple and useful life.” My dear elder brother, Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ubaneche (Ichie Obioma, Ogene Udo). Your life and times on earth were everything pure and simplicity represented. Even when the long claws of death snatched you away at the wee hours of February, 21, 2022, after 67 challenging, but eventful and successful years on this earth, I am convinced that the power of death will never neutralize the legacies you have left behind.

My mentor, councellor and guardian, you saw me through this life right from my cradle to where I am today. I served you in the business line, and you took me in, not only as a younger brother, but as a friend and confidant. You made a lot of sacrifices to bring me up as a successful man. You made a lot of sacrifices to raise our family from the dust of poverty to the peak of riches, wealth and contentment.

Your words of encouragement kept me going through the rays of light on the dark pathways of this life. While growing up, you told me you were the last person in our family to go into apprentice. You fulfilled it. You fought and won many battles to ensure that the name of our family stands the test of time. You saw poverty, and you conquered it. Your victory and success story in life keep us where we are today, and we are still moving higher.

Even those who thought we will never make it in life, are singing praises of your goodwill; and we have the strong believe that your dearh is not the end of the success stories in the great Ubaneche family. We are determined to keep the light shining. We are sure and very optimistic of better days ahead, because we are serving a covenant keeping God. He is the same God you embraced, the same God you would always tell us to worship and serve. He is the same God that have kept us going, even in deep sorrow that you left when we needed you most.

Ogene Udo, history will be fair to you. Your sweet memories will continue to linger, not only in our hearts, but in the hearts of many who you touched their lives positively. Many of those that fetched from the fountain of your philanthropy are gathered here today to pay their final respect. They are here to say goodbye to a man with a heart of gold. You was a bridge-builder and peace-maker whose wisdom sowed seeds of joy and forgiveness among men. You was a humble man! You shall be missed for the many parts you played to help humanity and lead many to the presence of God.

You had a heart that cared completely. You had smiles that brought so much pleasure to people around you. You showed us love that brought joy beyond measure in our family. Alas! a light in our household is gone. A voice we love is stilled. Today, a place is vacant in our hearts; a vacuum that can never be filled.

But we are consoled because weeping may endure for the night, joy comes in the morning. You left footprints on our hearts, and we will never be sure of having a replacement like you. Indeed, we are consoled for the fact that on the resurrection morning, we shall all meet at the Feet of Jesus.

Though you left a very big shoe, too big for anyone of us to wear, but with God all things are possible. Today, we promise to keep alive, the legacies you left behind. Ogene Udo, even as we mourn you, be rest assured that we are determined to raise another five Stars in our great family.

The great Ubaneche family of Osumenyi kingdom will forever miss you. On behalf of myself and the entire family, we bid you farewell.

Adieu Ichie Obioma!

Adieu Ogene Udo!!