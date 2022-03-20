Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has called on his men to start outright implementation of the state government’s ban on touting and cash collection of revenue in the state.

This is coming barely three days after the newly-sworn-in Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo has pronounced a total ban on touting in the state, and barely one day after a gang of touts beat a tricyclist to stupor in Awka, the state, for refusing to pay them the usual money they collect from tricycle operators, on the ground that touting has been banned in the state.

Recall that Prof. Soludo, during his inaugural speech on Thursday, advised Ndị Anambra to regard any tout or self-acclaimed revenue collectors they see henceforth operating in the state as a thief.

In pursuance of this therefore, CP Echeng has given a marching order to the Heads of Tactical Units, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Departments (HODs) across the State Police Command to ensure strict and immediate enforcement of the ban.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the CP, who gave the order on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Anambra Police Command Headquarters, Awka, also enjoins the officers to ensure full compliance with the order especially at motor parks and other designated places within the State.

He said: “The CP also warns all unscrupulous elements that engage in touting and other unlawful acts to desist forthwith, as the Police and other security agents have been deployed around the State to arrest and bring to justice anyone caught flouting this order.

“The CP, while reaffirming the commitment of the Command towards crime prevention, restoration of law and order, enjoins Ndi Anambra and all residents of the State to be vigilant and security-conscious at all times and to report all suspicious movements to the Police or, in case of any emergencies to call 112 or 07039194332 for immediate response.”