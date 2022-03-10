Advertisement

The governor-elect of Anambra, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has presented the Anambra 50-year Development Plan document to outgoing Gov. Willie Obiano.

Soludo, chairman of the Development-Plan Drafting committee made the handover at the valedictory session of the Obiano administration held at the International Convention Centre, Awka on Thursday.

He described the document as one which would provide the development trajectory of the state in the next five decades.

Soludo said it was a wholly home grown document which had contributions from a cross spectrum of the society, traditional institutions, market women, civil society and youths.

The former central bank governor said that the document would be adjuged as people and government oriented.

According to him, as at the time this committee was set, I had no idea of becoming the governor.

”But by divine providence, I become governor-elect and will likely be the governor to start implementing the plan,” he said.

Soludo said that the Obiano administration had laid solid foundation for the economic transformation of the state, adding that he would continue in that stride.

Receiving the document, Obiano thanked the Soludo-led committee for executing the 30 months task with commitment and altruism.

He said he was happy that his administration was able to provide a Development Plan that would guide the policies of Anambra government for the next 50 years

He thanked members of his executive for their contributions to the success of his administration.