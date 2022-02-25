Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed has presided over the review meeting of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Plateau bye elections in Bassa/Jos North and Pankshin South Constituencies held at Crispan Hotel, Jos, Plateau State.

Governor Bala who is the co-chairman of the PDP Campaign Council appreciated the outstanding performance of the members and applauded their commitment to their assigned responsibilities.

According to Bala Mohammed, the meeting was to review the readiness of the PDP ahead of the bye- elections, assuring stakeholders that the campaign council would ensure fairness at the end of the polls.

He called for unity and teamwork for the progress of the PDP in Plateau State and declared total support to the State Chapter noting that, the PDP is the only political party in Nigeria with required experience and qualities saying that Plateau is for PDP.

The Governor said with the performance of the PDP administration in Plateau state some years ago, the party has the chances of reclaiming Plateau state.

Governor Bala therefore applauded the National Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party PDP and other critical stakeholders of the Party for closing rancor by ensuring unity among members.