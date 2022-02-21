Advertisement

As Gov urges NASS to evolve framework to checkmate drug abuse

Northern Broadcast Media Owners Association awarded governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, as the most media friendly governor in the country, whose support for the industry places Kano to be one of the leading states where media profession is practiced without harassment from the state.

The event took place during the 7th Annual General Meeting of the association, held at Bristol Palace, Hotel, Kano, Monday.

While delivering the Award (plaque) the Chairman of the association, Abdullahi Yelwa, extolled the virtues of the governor towards harmonious relationship with the media people in the state.

“We are very grateful with the way in which His Excellency, the Governor, relates well with the media in the state. The support this industry gets from you, is encouraging,” he said.

After receiving the Award, in his remarks, governor Ganduje appreciated the recognition of his good relationship with the media, adding that, “As the fourth estate of the realm, media plays an important role in democracy and development.”

He also calls on media neutrality in the scheme of things. “Media’s neutrality is much needed now, for intensifying our democracy and development. That will also promote political choices.”

Encouraging that, government would continue to encourage the media sector for the promotion of good governance, strengthening and deepening of democracy.

Governor Ganduje urges National Assembly to come up with a strategy for drug abuse control, that, “I urge National Assembly to come up with proactive framework to checkmate drug abuse in the country.”

“I am also advocating for financial consideration of broadcast media. Government should facilitate this to happen. Things like the provision of soft loans should be considered. This should be given attention by government for the promotion of our media industry,” he concludes.