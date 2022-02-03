Advertisement

By Umar Usman Duguri

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has approved with immediate effect the naming of the Secretariat of Bogoro LGA to Peter Gonto Secretariat.

The approval was contained in a letter to that effect addressed to the Council Chairman, Iliya Habila from the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs signed for the Commissioner, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of Bogoro Local Government Council, Iliya Habila has explained why the council named the local government Secretariat after late Baba Peter Gonto.

He said that the new name is a posthumous recognition of the contribution of the late Baba Peter Gonto as revealed by the Chairman during an interview with selected journalist.

He noted that the important role played by late Baba Peter Gonto towards the education, emancipation and total liberation of the area is legendary and must be kept fresh in the memories of the coming generations.

He appreciated the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, for graciously approving his request for the naming of the Secretariat as well as the execution of notable development projects in the area.

The chairman reassured the people of Bogoro that with their support to the present administration, more development will take place in the area.

According to him, “I want to thank His Excellency, our father the governor, Bala Mohammed for graciously approving my council’s request to name our LG Secretariat after late Baba Peter Gonto and the ongoing renovations work. Other projects executed in Bogoro Local Government area include the construction of Bogoro- Lusa- Mallar Road and the Boi- Tapshin road.”

He went further to explain that Governor Bala Mohammed had prove beyond shadow of doubt that he is lover of the rural people, particularly the people of Bogoro LGA.

Speaking on the impact of the naming of the Bogoro Secretariat complex after late Baba Peter Gonto he said, “we cannot thank our patriarch enough for his remarkable contributions towards the development of our LGA especially his crave for the educational, religious and economic development of sayawa Land.”

Iliya Habila added: “His quest for the emancipation, progress and liberation of our people from economic backwardness is legendary.”

The executive chairman also said that before now the Baba Peter Gonto foundation has been inaugurated by Prof Sulaiman E Bogoro to provide opportunities to the youths in search of progress in all fields of human endeavours.

“I want to appeal to our youths to cooperate with the state and local government in our quest to move Bogoro to greater heights,” he concluded.