By Favour Goodness



Following the lingering crisis that bedeviled the Anambra state chapter of the All progressive congress (APC), occasioned by the rift between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and Senator Andy Uba, over who control the state affairs, has been finally laid to rest, according to the state chairman. Chief Basil Ejidike.



It was gathered that the development is born out of a peace accord reportedly initiated by the party’s national leadership, where Chief Bazil Ejidike-led State Working Committee was reaffirmed as authentic.



The peace pack was contained in a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Mr. Echeng Echeng and copied to Heads of all Security Agencies in Anambra State – dated December 16, 2021 and signed by Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D, Secretary, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), in which a copy was also made available to Newsmen in Awka, by Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, Director Media and Publicity, Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation, SAUGCO.



The letter read; In recent times, the National Secretariat of our Party has been inundated with reports of activities of some dissidents and fifth columnists within the fold of our Party in Anambra State.



“Therefore this correspondence becomes imperative, not only to clarify the fact that there is no fractionalization of our Party in Anambra, but also to call on your office to use the resources at their disposal to curtail such nefarious activities and bring the culprits to book.



Speaking to Journalists, shortly after the distribution of Christmas rice to APC members at the Party Secretariat Awka, on Friday, Ejidike, appeal to all aggrieved members across the 21 local government areas to embrace peace and initiates internal mechanism in resolving differences.

“It is bad to allow a local party, like the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), to be interfering on issues affecting a great party like APC that control the centre.

As it stands now, the leadership of the party in the state, under my watch, will not continue to tolerent act that will mortgage the future of the party.



He restated that the party and her candidate in the just concluded November 6, 2021 governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, will not relent with the Court battle until they reclaimed the mandate from APGA and her candidate, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.



A vote of confidence was passed on him (Ejidike), by the leadership of the three Senatorial District, Chairmen of the 21 local government area, Ward Chairmen, women and youth leaders during the ocassion.



Some loyalists of Chris Ngige, Andy Uba and George Moghalu, were also sighted during the rice distributions.