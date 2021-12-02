Advertisement

Just as I pondered the currency of this election – related subject, the sensational report of the EFCC placing Governor Willie Obiano on its watchlist roared all over the media. And swiftly, the smear campaign made the cover of a national newspaper on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The hollow story, dripping with impish glee, resolved and reaffirmed to me that the November 2021 Anambra State governorship election was still topical.

While the media hatchet job was remotely driven by long – held grudges, the immediate trigger was a desire to take the shine off the APGA’s November 2021 governorship victory. The sponsors of the ridiculous publication, identifiable by the self righteous articles of their presence, were creating a diversion from their loss of the governorship poll.

A scurrilous campaign had been waged against the Obiano administration since 2014. Despite a heavy warchest at its disposal, the political interest was trounced in 2017. Their defeat again in this year’s governorship election is proving too bitter to swallow. But there will always be laggards and reactionaries on the road of development.

Much has been said and rightly too about the part played by ordinary people of Anambra State in the realisation of that successful election. The choice of a worthy successor on the ticket of the APGA speaks of widespread desire for continuation of the APGA brand of socio – economic reconstruction. But while the patriotism of the non – partisan citizens who came out in difficult circumstances and conducted themselves well have been commended, due recognition has not been given to the facilitatory role of a political actor in the success of the election.

Nze Akachukwu Nwamkpo scored the bull’s eye in the anxious days of the supplementary poll for Ihiala Local Government Area which held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Nwamkpo, governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the election is singled out for his remarkable intervention in the last round of the poll geographically limited to Ihiala Local Government Area.

The Ihiala poll was potentially decisive as a high voter turnout could upset the lead in the results from 20 local governments already declared by the electoral body. So significant was the supplementary poll that Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP who was trailing the APGA’s Soludo by over fifty thousand votes expressed optimism on his chances of clinching ultimate victory. The final battleground however, turned out to be the stronghold of Akachukwu Nwamkpo.

In a defining move on the eve of the poll, Nwamkpo issued a statement titled: “I Will Vote APGA Tomorrow.” The game – changing release said in part: “Today, I and my wife spoke with Prof Chukwuma Soludo. I congratulated him for a hard – fought election and in fact conceded to him the title of the next Governor of Anambra State. ” In lucid ventilation of the agenda, he said: “I have studied the trend of this election and seen clearly that the people of Anambra State want you to lead a deep – seated effort to reform and rebuild our State.” And the ultimate clincher: “Let there be no doubt that Ihiala Local Government Area stands where the rest of Anambra State stand.”

Underscored in Nwamkpo’s eloquent declaration is a clear sense of community and mission. The resolve on the public good is unmistakable. We could approximate the import, borrowing the defunct NPN’s motto to say; one State, one destiny.

It’s important to grasp the essence of Nwamkpo’s activism which went beyond the edge it afforded APGA in the election.

He could have chosen to play the spoiler by insisting on and continuing with his participation. The fact that he did not focus on his candidacy; his right to run to the end; the fact that he overlooked the status, relevance and limelight that go with being a candidate, should not be lost on us.

By putting Anambra State first, the former presidential adviser made a powerful statement on citizenship consciousness and politics of service rolled into one. With that remarkable gesture, he beckoned on Ndi Anambra saying, let’s get to work, beyond this election.

Nigerians have had terrible experiences with our politicians. Yet, that is the very reason why we should be on the lookout for the politicians with positive difference. It would be sweeping generalisation to regard all politicians as hopeless.

Three weeks after the governorship election, I listened to Akachukwu Nwamkpo speak at the presentation of the book “Media Practice and Security Challenges in the Southeast” written by Uche Nworah, Managing Director of the Anambra Broadcasting Service. I found Nwamkpo’s recommendation for the symbiosis of institutions and values as vehicle for southeast regeneration stirring. His impromptu but passionate commentary had the marks of conviction.

Nwamkpo may well be a politician to watch in our quest for social reconstruction. Along with the Kingsley Moghalus, Samuel Ortoms, Attahiru Jegas and Yomi Osinbajos, there is a ray of hope for breaking with the present poverty of leadership.