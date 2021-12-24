Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Nigerian students have urged the Federal Government to fix the roads in the South-South and South-East in order to reduce the spate of accidents experienced by commuters.

The students stated this under the aegis of National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Zone B comprising the South-South and South-East decrying the deplorable state of federal roads in the two zones.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the Zone B convention in Kwale, Delta State, the students urged the Federal Government to expedite action on the Eastern and Coastal Railway corridor, running from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri and Calabar to Lagos respectively.

“Give our region a standard corridor as obtainable in other parts of the country where railway project has been embarked upon.”

The communiqué was signed by Tari Ekadi, convention chairman; Egbe Collins, convention clerk; Akaowo Clifford, communiqué drafting committee chairman; and Ugochukwu Anichukwu, communique drafting committee secretary.

The students’ body called on both state and federal governments to prioritise funding of the educational sector, insisting that UNESCO’s recommendation of 26 per cent allocation to education by all developing nations must be adhered to in Nigeria.

They commended the Federal Government on the increment of salary for the police and charged the officers to use the increase as a motivating factor in the discharge of their duties professionally and diligently.

On the impending strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the students enjoined the “Federal Government and the leadership of ASUU to quickly find a common ground and resolve all lingering issues to avoid further delay of academic activities in post-COVID-19 lockdown.”