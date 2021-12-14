Advertisement

The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa is among the heads of Nigerian Anti-corruption Agencies attending the 9th Conference of the States Parties (CoSP) to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). The delegation is led by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The EFCC boss on Monday, December 13, 2021, was a panelist at a High Level side event on “Cross-Border Cooperation to end Corruption” by Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network), where Ms. Ghada Waly, the Executive Director of the UNODC delivered the opening address.

Bawa advocated for trust amongst cooperating institutions as an effective tool to enhance collaborations. He called on members of the GlobE Network to explore informal (proactive and spontaneous) intelligence and information sharing in the fight against corruption.

The other panelists include, Mr. Mazin Ibrahim M. Alkahmous, President of Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha); Mr. Jorge Bermudez, Contralor General de la Republica, Chile; Mr. Mouhamadou Diagne, Vice-President, Institutional Integrity, World Bank and Ms. Beatriz Seuane, Attorney General, Mozambique;

The session was moderated by Ms. Manuela Popescu, Deputy Director General of the Anti-Corruption General Directorate, Romania.

The Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) is a platform for peer-to-peer information exchange and informal cooperation to better identify, investigate and prosecute cross-border corruption offences and recover stolen assets.

The CoSP will formally come to an end on Friday December 17, 2021. Before returning to Nigeria, the EFCC Chairman and team will hold a Bilateral Meeting with the INTERPOL team led by Ms. Ilana De Wild, Director, Organised and Emerging Crime Directorate, INTERPOL, to explore areas of closer collaboration and cooperation in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

Bawa will also serve as a panelist in an INTERPOL side event entitled “Informal Communication and International Cooperation: Synergy, Challenges and Prospects” scheduled for Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The event is designed amongst others, to facilitate reconnecting members to the Secure Collaborative Platform (SCP); enhancing certification to access the platform; updating Focal Points; and discussing challenges and the practical usage of SCP.