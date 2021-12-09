Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Chairperson, Nigerian Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) Anambra state chapter, Mrs Franklyn Onyekachi, has called for enforcement of Violence Against Persons prohibition bill law in Anambra.

She made the call during an advocacy event to mark 16 days activism against Gender Based Violence(GBV)in Awka on Thursday.

Onyekachi said that Anambra NAWOJ was grateful for the domestication of Violence Against Persons prohibition bill passed into law in Anambra by Gov.Willie Obiano in 2017.

“We are grateful that the Federal Government enacted the law in 2015 which Anambra government deemed fit and passed it into law .

“Since the bill has been passed into law in the state the relevant bodies are charged with need for effective enforcement of the law to curb the menace.

“Women should be protected and made to enjoy their life instead of been treated badly and intimidated by abusive husbands which leads to untimely death of such women.

“Perpetrators of violence against women should be made to pay for their disservice to humanity as a deterrent to other intending violators of womanhood,” she said.

She joined the world to kicked against GBV and condemned violence against women in any form or shades it takes place in the world

She said that violence against women makes them to lose their value as a woman or girl and is right to stop any form of violence against women.

Onyekachi urged women to speak out once they are abused or violated by their abusive men in other to help the law take its full course on such people.

She said that women need to speak out so that violators are made to pay the price they committed against women and the society to end violence against girl child and women.

She said that a stiffer enforcement of the law which has been domesticated in the state is very important because lots of violence is been carried out against women.

“These violence comes in different ways like early marriage against the will of the girl child who is under age to make her own decisions.

“We say no to rape, wife battering, female genital mutilation, emotional violence’s, harmful practices amongst others,” she said

She called out on traditional rulers, communities leaders and faith based oragansations to step up their roles as custodians of customs, traditions and faith to ensure that girl child and women are safe.

She said that the community and faith based leaders are in a position to wields influence to ensure that women are safe and are well cared for by their husbands.

“ The traditional and faith based leaders have the influences to change the mind set of some men who sees their wives as a mere property like television, radio, refrigerators because is possible for such men to violate their women.

“ The fight is to enlighten the men who violators women to stop because such act makes the women to live in lasting fears and make them to lose economic value.

“ We want this act of violence against women to end so we appeal to community leaders and other stakeholders to educate the men on need for them to have respect and regard for their women.

“we need a change of the narrative,” she said.

Onyekachi said that the sensitisation is aimed to teach the women not to maintain a culture of die in silence but to speak out so that help could be offered before they die in silence.

She said that women should be aware of VAP law and know what to do once they found themselves in a very difficult and violent situation.

“ Women wake up, know your right and say no to violence of any type,” she said .

Onyekachi said that the 16 days of activism against GBV was a national campaign that kicks off annually on November 25, it was International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women,