17 days after the Ikoyi building collapse which killed 45 people in Lagos, another building under construction has collapsed in the state.

Four people were feared dead in the building collapse which occurred in Magbon, Badagry area of Lagos.

However, five others were rescued while several others were said to be trapped.

Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Mrs Margret Adeseye, confirmed the incident in a statement, saying emergency officials immediately responded to distress call on the incident.

According to her, officials of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Badagry station, rushed to the scene.

She said, “There has been a reported case of a storey building collapse at Sunny Filled, Flour Mills, Estate, Magbon, Badagry, Lagos.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Badagry Station, had rescued five victims from the building that is under construction, while concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue remaining trapped victims.

“The victims, who are mainly construction workers, were rescued with varying degrees of injury, but in stable condition and have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“However, four adult males have been recovered unconscious thus far as the Nigerian Police, Morogbo Division and the Community dwellers are complimenting the efforts of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.”

Other emergency agencies are yet to speak on the latest incident.