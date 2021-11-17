Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Governors of the South East zone have initiated conversations and discussions with various segments of the zone to secure the lives and property of residents.

The Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Umahi, disclosed this at the 9th and 10th combined Zik’s Lecture Series Anniversary Celebration held at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state.

The Governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe, noted that the security situation in the zone has elicited concerns as a result of the activities of bandits, kidnappers and unknown gunmen which has led to killings and wanton destruction of properties and threat to investment potentials of the Igbos.

“We have initiated conversations and discussions with various segments of the zone to tackle some genuine concerns which was misinterpreted and hijacked by some faceless people masquerading as unknown gunmen to cripple the economy of the zone, but as Chief Security Officers of our respective States, we are committed to carrying out our constitutional mandate of protecting lives and properties of the South East zone,” the Governor assured.

Umahi called on National and State Assemblies to take urgent steps to address those sections of the constitution that are inconsistent with modern trends and capabilities that interrogate the nation’s current security threat.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for embarking on comprehensive multi-sectoral approach in strengthening the security structures of the country.

While commending the organisers for their initiative, Gov. Umahi noted that Zik represented the symbol of nationalism, adding that he made valuable contributions to the socio-political development of Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Benefactor, Sen. Ben Obi, acknowledged that the theme: “Security, Governance and Nation-building”, represents the triple puzzles that have over the years eluded not just Nigeria, but Africa as a whole, insisting that Nation- building cannot be achieved unless security and governance are fixed

Highpoint of the event was presentation of award to Gov. David Nweze Umahi for his leadership accomplishments.