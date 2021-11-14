Advertisement

A driver, Mr. Henry Ujah has been sentenced to 3 months imprisonment by a Magistrate Court in Awka, Anambra state for driving against traffic.

Ujah was apprehended by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state capital for alleged Route Violation (RTV), Road obstruction (ROB), Obstructing Marshal on duty (OMD) and Dangerous Driving (DGD).

He was sentenced by the court with option of ₦23,000.00 fine after being found guilty.

Reacting, State Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi said that the interest of the Corps is not in the fines imposed on offenders, but in saving lives and property of motoring public in the country.

He said Route Violation amounted to dangerous driving, warning motorist in the state to desist from driving against traffic or face being convicted and serving jail terms or pay a fine of N50,000.

He said, “The Corps is not interested in the fines imposed on the offenders but in saving lives and property of all motoring public in Nigeria.

“All these are corrective measures the Corps has put in place to avoid indiscipline by road users.”