From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Arewa Youths Consultative Council AYCC Bauchi State chapter have called on Bauchi State and Federal Government to immortalise Ali Kwara, famous anti armed robbery hunter.

State Chairman of the group Usama Ibrahim Aliyu made the call today while speaking at a one year memorial talk on late Ali kwara which took place at the Sule Katagum Multipurpose hall Aminu Saleh College of Education Azare.He said late Ali Kwara offered noble contributions in arresting all forms of criminalities within and outside Nigeria.

Usama said “the deceased has contributed immensely in securing the state, country and Africa”.

He said Bauchi State Government should immortalize him by naming Azare General Hospital after him, because late Ali kwara was the contractor that build the Hospital even now people called the Hospital Ali Kwara Hospital we want the state Government to makes it official ,as a sign of appreciation and honour to him for the meritorious services he rendered in the security sector of the country during his lifetime.

Chairman said “ Late Ali Kwara needs special prayer from all people in his honour and recognition of his contributions in protecting lives and properties of citizenry.

In his opening remarks Chairman of the occasion ,a one time Secretary to the Government of Nigeria Alhaji Mahmood Yayale Ahmed said the gallant strategies of late Ali Kwara over the years has earned him recognition not only in Nigeria but across the world.

Yayale described “Late Ali Kwara as an international figure who contributed in securing people across the globe,”

In their separates remarks Professor Muhammad Hamisu Muhammad and Dr Waziri Dogo Muhammad spoke on the life and legacies of late Ali Kwara whom they described as brave man, a business man , philanthropist, and exemplary leader whose essential qualities are worthy of emulation.

Junior brother of Late Ali Kwara, Ahmad Mohammed Kwara and eldest son of Late Ali Kwara Muhammad Ali pledge to follow the footsteps of late famous armed robbers hunter.

They thank the organizers of the event for honoring late Ali kwara and pray to Almighty Allah to reward them abundantly.

A magazine was launched at the occasion and the organizers pledge to use the money realize at the occasion to charity as in line with the ideals of Late Ali kwara in helping the poor and the needy.