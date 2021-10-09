Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra state has received N1billion grant from a non profit organization, Abdul Samad Rabiu (ASRAfrica) Initiative for the construction of an international students centre.

Receiving the grant on Friday, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Charles Esimone, expressed gratitude to the donors.

Advertisement

He said that the centre when completed would be the first and best of its kind in Nigeria in particular and Africa at large.

Esimone said the students complex would house, the students affairs unit, international students centre, centre for council and career development, acting theatre, the SUG secreatriate, among other features.

Esimone who emphasized that the institution is blessed having been found worthy to receive the grant for the construction of the wonderful edifice, noted that: “the students are the end users of the project”.

Chairman /Founder of ASRAfrica Initiative, Alhaji Abdul Sama Rabiu represented by a former Minister of Health, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hung, said the project was borne out of aspiration to contribute to the growth and development of the country.

According to him, the idea is to set aside fund for intervention in the area of education, health and social development in Nigeria and Africa in general.

“The Chairman has a commitment of setting aside $100 million dollars annually of which $50 million dollars is set aside specifically for Nigeria and the remaining $50m for the rest of Africa.

“In part of what we have done so far, this is the last lap of the university intervention of N1billion development grant to one institution in each geographical zone of the country,” he said.

He assured that the N1billion project would commence in a couple of months and commended the institution for their commitment on the project, even as he promised quick completion upon take-off.

He said that the founder is a committed business man who is pained in the paucity of funds for education sector of the country.

According to him, such situation has hindered the required growth and development of education in the country.

In his remarks, the Project Managing Director, Mr Ubon Udoh emphasized that the project would take off as soon as the university management constitute a team that would allow for interaction to fine tune the design to achieve the desired goal.

He explained that the group utilized the global university’s ranking as well as developmental strides in the annual selection of the benefitting universities across the country.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the institution, Prof. Sulyman Kuranga said the project would serve as a reward to students who had maintained peace and harmony in the campus.

While commending the foundation’s concerns for the future of the students even in a period of harsh economy, he said the project would rate as the first and best among universities in Africa.

Kuranga stressed that the project would be accessible to the university community irrespective of gender and would stimulate a solid learning environment.

Explaining the key components of the project, Arc Okey Ezeobi noted that the recreation centre was designed such that students would learn how to live a civilized life.

“Everything that would make the students feel good and complete would be domiciled in the centre,” he said.

He said that the project would also house various centres, including a multipurpose hall, acting theatre, E- library, hallway, among others that would help the students achieve their dreams.

Also reacting, the Unizik Students Union President, Comrade Ani Chukwuemeka said the initiative, when completed, would be a plus to the students of the university.

He also said it would go a long way to serve the students and the university community at large.

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, ASR Africa, is the brainchild of an industrialist, philanthropist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

BUA has a cement manufacturing company among others .