Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has called for the creation of state police.

Obasanjo said Nigeria needs state police to effectively tackle the insecurity challenges in the country.

He made the call while delivering his speech at a lecture titled, ‘Social responsibility in nation building,’ to mark the 78th anniversary of Island Club in Lagos.

The former president said only a safe environment could guarantee nation building.

According to him: “I have said it before and I will say it again. Nigeria should have state police in all the states so that they can adequately tackle insecurity.

“Guaranteeing citizens a safe environment and round security is one thing a government must do.

No nation can be built where peace, security and stability are not assured or guaranteed and with reasonable predictability of the President and the future not enthroned.