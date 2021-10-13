Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra deputy governor, Dr Nkem Okeke has dumped his boss, Chief Willie Obiano and his political party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to defect to the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Okeke, a former lecturer with Nnamdi Azikiwe University is alleged to be victimized as deputy governor of the state, to the extent that he is sidelined in major decisions concerning the state.

Okeke has previously been rumoured to have moved to the APC more than a week ago, but on Wednesday, he eventually declared for the APC at the Aso Rock Villa.

His entry into the party was witnessed by President Muhammadu Buhari.