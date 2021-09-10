Advertisement

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, Phd has approved the immediate reconstitution of the Governing Council of the Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Aba.

Members of the Council are as follows:

1.Dr. Eme Okoro – Chairman

2.Elder Godwin Obioma Nna – Member

3)Charles Osondu – Member

4)Pastor Roland Nwosu – Member

5)HRM Eze OJ Anaba – Member

6)Barr. Randy Ukawoke – Member

7)Mrs Felicia Ugboaja – Member

The date of the inauguration of the reconstituted Council shall be made public in due course.

In a related development, the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, Ph.D, has approved the appointment of Chief Mrs Love Ezema, mni as Principal Secretary, Office of the Wife of the Governor of Abia State. This appointment takes immediate effect.