By Favour Goodness

The General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries, a.k.a By Fire By Fire, Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh on Tuesday said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had radicalized the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South East.

He said the presidency should be held responsible for the present radicalism being demonstrated by the pro-biafran group.

Udeh argued that Buhari’s declaration of IPOB members as terrorists as against armed bandits who kill, maim and loot further emboldened the agitators.

He said, “The present radicalism the IPOB currently exhibited should be blamed on the Presidency who called the members terrorists and outlawed them when they were only doing peaceful protests on streets.

“The Federal Government should release the leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and hand him over to the British Government since he is also a British citizen. Releasing him will avert impending danger based on what I’ve seen in the spirit.”

The cleric further appealed to members of the IPOB to reduce the stay-at-home order currently pegged at every Monday to a monthly exercise for the interest of the poor masses in Igboland who he said were the worst hit.

He noted that the economy of the entire South East region had been exposed to serious danger with its attendant hardship to the Igbo “and not any other tribe.” He said that Ndigbo were the number one sufferers of the stay-at-home exercise, adding that the Igbo nation would soon face hunger and starvation.

The Bishop said that if the exercise was not reviewed, it would lead to a kind of hardship that would make people to take to crime to survive.

“I’m not a member of the IPOB, MASSOB or any other pro-Biafra group. But I strongly support every effort to actualize the sovereign State of Biafra since the Federal Government has failed to address the imbalance that has led to this agitation.

“This every Monday stay-at-home exercise, however, should be reviewed. We should not introduce anything that can lead our youths to violent crimes because of hardship. What happens in the North East and other parts of the North may begin to happen in our land. We must avoid that.

“We are furious that bandits in the North abduct their victims and government would use the taxpayers’ money to negotiate ransom with them to make it a lucrative business.

“We don’t want that situation in the South East and of course we should know that no government in the South East would negotiate for ransom in an event of abduction.”

Udeh said when in 2015 he gave his prophesy that Buhari should not be elected that he received threats of arrest. According to him, if President Buhari were to come from Southern Nigeria the National Assembly would have moved for his impeachment.

He told journalists that it had been revealed to him in the spiritual realm that President Buhari had perfected plans to hand over reign of government to someone who would continue from where he would stop.

The Bishop explained that as the reason he had always dismissed the 2023 presidential election as meaningless to him. He insisted that the only solution was to restructure the country or allow agitators to go their separate ways.

He noted that he was surprised why Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had remained quiet in the face of numerous crisis facing the country. “Could it be that Buhari has promised him to take over after his (Buhari’s) eight years in office? We are all surprised. And we are watching.”

Udeh said that the cabals in Aso Rock were the ones ruling the country, describing Nigeria as a country only existing in name waiting to be divided in peace or in piece.