By Favour Goodness



The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force from the exercise of the Powers and functions of his office following a US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indictment.



PSC is saddled with the responsibility of exercising disciplinary control and formulating policies and guidelines for appointment in the Nigeria Police Force.

According to a statement by the PSC made available to media by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, “Abba Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31st 2021 and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.

“The Commission has also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

“The Commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138 to the Inspector General of Police today, Sunday, August 1st, 2021, was signed by Hon. Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police who is currently on leave”.



Recall that Abba Kyari was indicted by the US Department of Justice to have been allegedly involved in a fraud of $1.1 million committed by Hushpuppi.



The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, recommended the immediate suspension of a celebrated police officer, Abba Kyari following his alleged ties with internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas (a.k.a Hushpuppi).

Police Spokesman, CP Frank Uba, in a statement made available to journalist on Saturday claimed the IGP made the recommendation in a letter dated July 31 and addressed to the PSC recommended.



“The IGP further noted that the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for the NPF Special Investigation Panel to carry out its investigations into the weighty allegations against DCP Abba Kyari without interference,” Mba said.



“The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer. “The Special Investigation Panel (SIP), comprising four (4) Senior Police Officers, is headed by DIG Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID).



“The SIP, inter alia, is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari by the US Government as contained in relevant documents that have been availed the NPF by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).



“The SIP is also to obtain detailed representation of DCP Abba Kyari to all the allegations levelled against him, conduct further investigations as it deems fit, and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the Force Leadership on the matter”, Mba said.