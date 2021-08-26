Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), Olisa Metuh, has said he would not defect from the party on account of intimidation.

Metuh, in a statement, alleged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was subjecting him to media trial and the aim was for him to accede to overtures to leave the PDP.

The former spokesman for the opposition party said his resolve to remain in the PDP was unshaken as he was not in politics to make money.

“It is instructive that this renewed attempt to push a non-existent case, which is a plan to label me and destroy my political career, is coming on the heels of my firm resistance to overtures, calls and entreaties to leave my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The truth is that immediately after the landmark Court of Appeal judgement, the EFCC rushed to the Supreme Court, in their usual territorial swagger, only to have their appeal dismissed. Why did the EFCC not inform the public of the dismissal of their appeal at the Supreme Court before sponsoring a publication to promote this retrial narrative even when they are very much aware that I have my own appeal currently pending before the Supreme Court?

“I restate that in spite of the the pressures, calls, overtures and invitations, I will never leave the PDP to join another party on account of threats and intimidation. I will remain active in the PDP and no form of instigated attack will make me leave my party for another one. Not at this point in our nations history.”