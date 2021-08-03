Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Seven members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have resigned.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (retd), confirmed this on Tuesday.

It was gathered those who resigned include: the Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy Legal Adviser, Deputy National Auditor, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Deputy Women Leader, and Deputy Organising Secretary.

The seventh officer could not be confirmed at the time of filing this report.

They promised to remain loyal to the PDP but said they will not be able to work with the current national working committee (NWC).