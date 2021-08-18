Advertisement

Bandits that stormed a village in Katsina have killed four persons and injured five others in another attack at Tsayau in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Katsina police spokesman SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

According to him, the bandits swooped on the village on Monday night where they carried out the act.

He said: “Initially, the bandits killed three people at the village .Another of their victim however died while receiving treatment at a hospital.”

Gambo added the bandits kidnapped six people during the operation, revealing efforts were on by security operatives to rescue them.