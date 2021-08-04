Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



No fewer than four persons were feared dead late Sunday evening as tanker fire engulf luxury buses in Ogidi, near Onitsha in Anambra state.

A source said the fire, which emanated from a fallen tanker, which is conveying inflammable content fell into a drainage, spilling its content, and causing an outbreak of fire in the area.



The sources said, “over five luxury buses parked in the area are already up in flame. Shops and buildings in the area are also threatened, and fire service officials are still battling to put out the fire.



Confirming the incident, the State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said the inferno was caused by fallen truck carrying diesel.



He said the truck laden diesel caught fire which affected some luxurious buses belonging to the Ifeanychukwu Motors.



According to him, police operatives quickly rushed down to the scene and cordoned off the area to avoid hoodlums taking advantage of the fire to loot people’s property.”



Ikenga said that the situation was under control with the support and quick response of the state fire officials.

“We are still monitoring the situation,” Ikenga said.

He said that only the driver of the truck which was burnt beyond recognition died in the inferno.



“The driver of the truck carrying the diesel got burnt, fire caught up with him and was burnt beyond recognition. That was the only person who died in the incident,” he said.