Advertisement

By Favour Goodness



Three hundred Christian Pilgrims were on Sunday night, August 15, airlifted from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to the Kingdom of Jordan for this year’s pilgrimage. The Pilgrims were from Lagos, Benue and Enugu States.



Addressing the Pilgrims before their departure, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, urged them to be good ambassadors of the country.



He also urged them not to abscond, because it’s not rosy abroad.

“Despite our problems at home, it’s better you stay at home. Don’t make that mistake to escape . So, make sure you are coming back here, ” Pam said.

Advertisement



The Executive Secretary disclosed that the commission had taken appropriate steps to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection, andurged the pilgrims to stay safe and observe the COVID-19 protocols to avoid contracting it.



Reverend Pam commended Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his administration’s infrastructural development , commitment and support to the Pilgrims commission, especially for sponsoring some of the pilgrims.



He disclosed that Enugu State Government was the only state in the South East that sponsored its citizens to the Kingdom of Jordan, and urged other governors to emulate him.



The Executive Secretary disclosed that the pilgrims would spend eight days in the Kingdom of Jordan and would visit holy sites in the country, including River Jordan, where Jesus Christ was baptized



Addressing the pilgrims, Governor Ugwuanyi, represented by his Deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, urged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and urged them to observe the COVID-19 safety measures to avoid contracting it.



The Executive Secretary, Enugu State Christian Pilgrims Board, Nestor Ezema, disclosed that Enugu State had 84 people in the contingent.