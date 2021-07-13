Advertisement

The Senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has resigned from the Peoples Redemption Party.

Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Advertisement Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Sani, in a letter dated 9th July and obtained by our correspondent in Abuja on Monday, did not explain reasons for his action. He did not also state his next political plans.

The letter read, “The Ward Chairman, PRP Ward 6, Tudun Wada, Kaduna, 9th July 2021.

“Formal notification of my decision to step aside from the party.

“I wish to formally notify you of my decision to step aside from the Peoples Redemption Party. This notice takes effect from today (July 9).

“I hope we shall continue to relate in the spirit of our struggle, our shared history and our common ideological principles.

“Accept the best wishes of my highest regard.”

Sani had on October 23, 2018, made known his intention to join the PRP through a statement by Suleiman Ahmed, his special adviser on political and ideology.

Sani had on October 21, 2018, resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

–

Punch