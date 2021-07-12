Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A Bauchi popular Politician Alhaji Bashir Bukar Rimin Zayam has advised Arewa Consultative Forum to reconcile the aggrieve politicians in northern Nigeria with the aim of stressing the unity , peace and stability in the region and Nigeria.

Rimin Zayam stated this today Monday when he addressed a Press conference at Abba Zadawa Shopping Plaza Bauchi, He said the North now needs unity and without unity we can’t go anywhere, almost in all northern states there is dis unity among either serving governors and their predecessors due to political differences and the handy work of mischief people who claim to be supporting their masters while in the other way round they are the beneficiaries of their leaders feud.

He said “in Kano due to Political diffrrence there is feud between Kwankwaso and Ganduje, there is feud between Shekarau and Kwankwaso , so also in Gombe between Danjuma Goje and Dankwambo, in Sokoto between Wamakko and Bafarawa in kwara there is feud between Saraki and his sister thats the case in many northern states and this is also in the other way round threathening the unity of the north”

Rimin Zayam said in the past Sardauna Tafawa Balewa and General Hassan Usman Katsina of blessed memory who are leaders in the north they don’t allowed feud enmity to linger , where they see squabble between two illustrious sons of the north they called them and reconcile them but now ACF should play this reconcioliatory efforts started by our former leaders and elder statesmen in the best interest of the region.

On the recent agitation of zoning prrsidebt to the soyuthern part of the country Rimin Zayam said this is Politics when the time comes Political actors will play the game according to the rules.

He said it’s Allah who gives power to whom he wills and its wrong for any reason to say as a condition a Nigerian president most come from a particular region the statement is undemocratic .

Rimin Zayam advised Northerners to bury their differences forget the past and unite themselves and bring projects that will bring sustainable development of the region.

He cited the projects to include dredging of river Niger , revitalization of moribund industries, actualization of all Dams and electricity projects and pursued mechanized farming and harnessing of minerals resources that are abundance in the region.