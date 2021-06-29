Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

No fewer than 62 poor communities and 17 vulnerable groups in Anambra state have benefitted from the state/World Bank Assisted Community & Social Development Project-Additional Financing (CSDP-AF) across seven sectors.

The beneficiaries are from 12 LGAs, Ayamelum, Anambra West, Anambra East, Ogbaru, Awka North, and Orumba North.

Others are Orumba South, Dunukofia, Ihiala, Oyi, Ihiala, Idemili North and Anaocha council areas.

Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mr Mark Okoye, who disclosed this during presentation of CSDP-AF achievements held in Awka, enumerated the seven sectors were intervention were provided to the beneficiaries as education, health, water, transportation, power, environment and socio-economic sector.

According to him, the state government contributed over one hundred million Naira to finance the project plan, while participating communities contributed about N60, 000, 000 in cash and in kind towards the development.

Igwe Rowland Odegbo, Chairman, Board of Directors of Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency, explained that the state joined in the project implementation from 2018.

He said that its objective was to increase access by the poor to improved social and natural resource infrastructure services in a sustainable manner throughout Nigeria.

Odegbo, who is the traditional ruler of Nteje, Oyi LGA, disclosed that the projects created 81 permanent jobs in addition to 600 direct temporary jobs and 3000 indirect temporary jobs in the course of implementation among 2, 579, 440 people.

On his part, the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency, Mr Chudi Mojekwu listed some of the lessions learnt in the course of implementing the proct as “communities want direct assistance through Community Driven Development Programme so that they can shape their destinies.”

Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa, the Task Team Leader of CSDP, represented by the enjoined the state and federal government to adopt the results of the principles and practice of the agency in promoting better pro-poor service delivery in the country.

Earlier, Gov. Willie Obiano, represented by the Head of Service, Barr Harry Uduh, thanked the agency for making Anambra state proud, noting that God’s willing, resources to continue with the project would be available even up to the incoming administration