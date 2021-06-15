Advertisement

The recent announcement on national television indicating that the National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA], Chief Victor Oye has been suspended was rebuffed and termed a lie by a chieftain of the political party.

The APGA chieftain, Ben Obi popularly referred to as Igwe APGA called the development an unfortunate development that need to be arrested and halted immediately. “Nobody suspended anybody. Who are those people to suspend the national chairman?”

Igwe APGA – Chief Ben Obi

The chieftain threatened arrest of the individuals involved in the supposed announcement of suspension. “Let them know that I am coming to arrest them”.

Igwe APGA who hails from the same home town as the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi also cautioned the broadcasting stations to investigate their materials before allowing it to hit the airwaves.

He called on the aspirants who were disqualified by the APGA screening process to support the party. “Only God can give power/leadership”. He advised the Umeoji supporters and Umeoji to be supportive of the party so the party can win in November.

Meanwhile, Chief Victor Oye has also debunked the new development as fake. He called it fake news.