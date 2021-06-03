Advertisement

Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the apex youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide has attributed the statement credited to Former Aviation Minister, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode over the death of Dr. Ahmed Gulak in Owerri last weekend as a result of heavy flow of mouth diarrhoea disorder.

The National President of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka while addressing newsmen in Owerri on Thursday, noted that Fani-Kayode’s comment over Gulak’s death is an indirect way of inciting the deceased family and general public against the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma.

“As Diarrhoea is usually caused by a virus, or sometimes, contaminated food. And also less frequently, it can be a sign of another disorder, such as inflammatory bowel disease or irritable bowel syndrome. Diarrhoea can have causes that aren’t due to underlying disease, like a liquid diet, food intolerance, stress, anxiety or use of laxatives. In the same manner, Mr. Fani Kayode is well known in Nigeria as a character that is suffering from diarrhoea of the mouth, especially since he lost out from mainstream Nigeria politics.

“Like Loose, watery stools that occur more frequently than usual from a diarrhoea patient, Fani-Kayode’s mouth diarrhoea sickness purges more whenever he looks for unnecessary, cheap popularity. If not, how can an assumed nationalist at such difficult security challenge that have befall on Imo state over two months drag the governor of the state into such unfounded claim and blackmail,” Igboayaka stated.

“It’s impolitic that Fani-Kayode was in a haste to condemn Sen. Hope Uzodinma for subscribing that Dr. Gulak’s death was a political assassination but he was also in a haste to condemn Nigeria police that categorically in their press statement stated that IPOB/ESN is responsible for Gulak’s death, or how did police managed to discover within 24hrs that IPOB/ESN killed Gulak?

“In another note, the liquid smelling substance that gushed from Fani-Kayode’s diarrhoea mouth questioned the Governor about Gulak’s wearing of Jeans and baseball cap, and not providing a car to drop him as if the Governor is the Personal Assistant to Dr. Ahmed Gulak,” Igboayaka noted.

“It’s historic to note that Fani-Kayode’s diarrhoea mouth always lead him to vomit unguided statements against Ndigbo just to trend on media, if not, how can a reasonable person question the Governor about the dressing code of Dr. Gulak as if the Governor signed an outfit modeling contract to be kitting Dr. Gulak,” Igboayaka queried.

Igboayaka added that: “Fani-Kayode claimed he has never seen Dr. Gulak wearing Jean. Is Mr. Fani-Kayode the personal assistant to Gulak to have the knowledge of the kind of wears Dr. Gulak put on?

“One thing is common is Nigerian politics; everything is seen as a target to run the Igbo man down. If this scenario had played out in any of the states of Governors of Yoruba extraction, Mr. Fani-Kayode reactions wouldn’t be the same.

“Fani-Kayode’s diarrhoea mouth sickness has symptoms of lies, inconsistency and blackmail whenever it’s an issue that concerns Igbo politicians, but when in his selfish political interest, the symptoms are likely to be praise singing and sweet coated words.”

Comrade Igboayaka warned Mr. Kayode to steer clear and stop intruding in matters that concerns Ndigbo.