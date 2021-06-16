Advertisement

His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has today performed the official launching of the state-wide micro-grant programme for empowerment of 20,000 women by the State Government in collaboration with the Aliko Dangote foundation.

Speaking during the occasion held at Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall Bauchi, Governor Bala appreciated the philanthropic initiative of the Aliko Dangote Foundation which is aimed at bringing succour to vulnerable and economically distressed households by enhancing their means of livelihood.

The Governor said the positive impact of the Foundation’s philanthropic initiative is already being felt in the State in the areas of education and health care services.

Advertisement

He added that with the development, each beneficiary will receive the sum of ten thousand naira as micro-grant to improve her socio-economic status.

According to Governor Bala, recently, micro the grant programme launched by his administration for empowerment will ensure poverty reduction.

In his speech, the President of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, represented by Engineer Mansur Ahmed assured that the foundation will continue to support Bauchi State Government to empower vulnerable groups in the State.

In their separate remarks, the State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed and the Speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Abubakar Y Sulaiman appreciated the partnership and called for proper utilization of the opportunity by the beneficiaries.