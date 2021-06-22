Advertisement



By Tseaa, Armstrong.

All is now set for a meeting at the instance of His Excellency, Engr. Benson Abounu, Deputy Governor of Benue State at the Deputy Governor’s Conference Room in Makurdi to amicably resolve the lingering challenges facing the execution of the policy of the State Government on the ban on street trading in Makurdi especially the Wurukum Market.



247ureports.com gathered that, the General Managers of the State Urban Development Board and Benue State Environmental Sanitation Agency, Apostle (Dr) Saint Gbilekaa Terdoo Abrahams and Hon. Onah Solomon Onah, Dr. Paul Ugbechi Ubwa, Chief Executive Officer of the Pleasure Travels and immediate past President of the Benue Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (BECCIMA) have been early birds to the meeting waiting for the arrival of the state Deputy Governor.



Members of the Concerned Fruits Sellers besides Mama Victoria Atorough Plaza, Wurukum area of Makurdi, had earlier (Wednesday last week) appealed to Governor Samuel Ortom to prevail on the Benue State Task Force on Street Trading via the Task Force Chairman and Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Hon. Merga Kachina to stop the Task Force from harassing them and burning up their wares and goods without provocation.

Investigations by 247ureports.com indicates that a member of the Task Force and Secretary to the State Environmental Sanitation Agency, Mr. Nath Adzu had on Sunday and Wednesday led a team again that carted away three baskets of mangoes, burnt one mango basket, fifty and twenty five baskets of yams and water yams respectively.

The fruit sellers has since taken succour in an undeveloped plot believed to belong to Rt. Hon. Terngu Tsegba.



